The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, says the Sanitation Minister’s background does not show that the huge sums of monies allegedly stolen from her house are monies she has personally earned.

According to the lawmaker, Cecilia Dapaah pursueing the theft case in court does not legitimise her ownership of the significant amount.

To ascertain the genuineness of the monies, the minister would have to disclose “the earnings on the inheritance and the appropriate tax paid on it,” he said.

“Given the resume of the Minister that you have read to us, there’s no reference to her in private practice to earn that kind of money,” Mr George said on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday.

Mr George speculates that “sheer arrogance of power” must have influenced the Minister’s decision to pursue the matter in court.”

The Sanitation Minister has been making headlines on various media platforms after it emerged she is in court with her two housemaids who she accuses of stealing various amounts of money.

Speaking on the same programme, the Acting Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mary Awelana Addah, said President Nana Akufo-Addo must sack the embattled Minister to redeem his own image after being tagged as a ‘clearing agent’.

Madam Addah believes that the president should seize the opportunity to kill the ‘clearing agent’ perception the public seems to have of the presidency.

Meanwhile, the Sanitation Minister has commented on the reports of her stolen money from her Abelemkpe residence.

In a press release dated July 21, 2023, she pointed out that media reports about the stolen $1 million, €300,000, and an amount of Ghana cedis are inconsistent with the original complaint she filed.

“I refer to publications dated 21/07/2023 suggesting that I own one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros and millions of cedis which have been stolen from my house. There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter,” a portion of the release noted.

According to the Minister, she is “taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.”

She has since resigned.

