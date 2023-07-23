Ghanaians are being advised to stop using productive hours praying and waiting for miracles to happen.

The General Overseer of Rohi Global Ministries, Bishop Chris Parsram, gave the advice at the church’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations health walk.

The health walk forms part of the activities line up to mark the 10th Anniversary Celebrations of Rohi Global Ministries at East Legon Hills, Accra.

The exercise, which is seeking to promote the health of the members, started at Ayi Mensah and ended at Peduase Lodge where different forms of activities were undertaken.

The General Overseer, Bishop Chris Parsram, explained the rationale for the health walk saying the Bible makes it clear that physical exercise profits a little which means there is benefit in it.

Hence, the need to ensure the physical well-being of the members after the spiritual needs.

He advised the Christians and the general public to work after praying.

Dr Parsram admonished Ghanaians and Christians that they shouldn’t use productive hours praying and waiting for miracles.