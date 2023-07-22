Former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Sherry Ayittey, has passed on.

The sad incident occurred on Saturday, July 22, 2023, with the cause of death not immediately known.

Madam Ayittey’s death was confirmed in a statement issued by her family.

The statement signed by Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nanta noted they will announce further details in due course.

She was 75 years.

Prior to her death, Madam Ayittey was the First Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress.

Read the statement below: