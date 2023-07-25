Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has stated that former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, should have been ‘political’ and ‘strategic’ about the alleged theft of millions of foreign and local currencies by her two housekeepers.

To him, Madam Dapaah should have solved the matter out of court.

“What I want Auntie Cece to explain to me is how come this matter went to court? The point is that as a politician with the quantum of money involved in the case. Even if you made the money in a genuine way because of your background, you don’t allow this to happen.

“Of course, once you go to court, it is made public. We all heard one minister’s house went ablaze was the amount of dollars burnt disclosed? Those who reported the incident, were they arrested or sent to court? There was another case, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred, but she was not political in this matter. If she was strategic about the matter some people are saying thief man thief man but I’m not saying she did, but just to save her image she should have kept it to herself,” he said on Accra-based UTV.

“With her image and where she has reached, anybody seeing this kind of money in your house is not correct, it’s wrong. Why do you lend yourself to the public?” she quizzed.

He stated that coming out about the issue has not helped her.

Mr Ahenkorah added that if the money was genuinely hers ‘exposing’ herself is a challenge.

Madam Dapaah, who was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), was subsequently granted bail with surety late Monday, July evening.

She was released after spending hours in the custody of the OSP, who had earlier conducted searches at both her official residence at Cantonments and her private residence at Abelemekpe.

Details surrounding the arrest and searches remain undisclosed at this point. However, sources suggest that the OSP is likely to provide updates to the Ghanaian public on the arrest and the outcome of the search operations on Tuesday.

