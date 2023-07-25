The Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom has described as knee jerk, the move by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to arrest and search the home of embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Dr Dickson Kissi Adomako has said the OSP should have critically examined the situation before settling on the approach adopted.

“It’s CID’s job now SP’s job? definitely not because even when you watch movies, the FBI just don’t move. They conduct thorough investigations before taking any action.

“This move appears as an indictment he didn’t even hear about the case since last year. He is now on the move as if nobody knows the case. We need to have a thorough investigation and must be careful when it comes to the processes of law,” he said.

Officials of the OSP on Monday, July 24, invaded the home of Madam Dapaah after several house she was placed under arrest for questioning.

The action was in relation to the US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis allegedly stolen from her home between July and October 2022 by her house helps.

But the lawmaker, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, questioned the authority OSP officials had to search the residence of the former Minister.

“Which judge granted the opportunity for them to search the House. You cannot just enter Mahama or Otumfuo’s house just like that; you need clearance at a certain level because it is a national security matter. The power of OSP is not infinite and they must have followed due processes,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the MP has asked the Special Prosecutor to be proactive in delivering on its mandate in order not to trivialise it.

“These are not the type of cases he should be pursuing because the woman has already resigned and is no more a minister so it is not as if you are probing to get her to resign.

“By now, the OSP should have told us they had been investigating the matter and this is what they have that would have been news. They should have their ears on the ground and do their checks before such issues become media sensationalism. The SP should step up his legal and not media game,” he admonished.

