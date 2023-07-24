Officials of the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, July 24, invaded the home of the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The action is in relation to the US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis allegedly stolen from her home between July and October 2022 by her house helps.

She was earlier in the day picked for questioning over suspected corruption and placed under arrest for several hours.

The OSP in a statement said, “At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.

“Ms. Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP.”

Media reports emerged on Friday of two housemaids who worked for the Sanitation Minister and her husband at their home, facing trial with others for the theft of huge sums of money and other items from the home.

According to the charge sheet, the pair, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei have allegedly stolen US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022.

Clothes, handbags, perfumes, jewellery, kente cloth and suits belonging to Mrs Dapaah’s husband said to be worth thousands of dollars, are alleged to have been taken.

Following the publications, Cecilia Dapaah has become the subject of critical opprobrium.

Surprisingly, she has questioned the amounts alleged to have been stolen, saying there are “noticeable inconsistencies” in the discussions of what she reported to the police.

Due to the controversy surrounding the “stolen” cash, Madam Dapaah resigned from her position as Sanitation Minister on Saturday, July 2023.

