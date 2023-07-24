An autopsy report on Slahadeen Tafipe, a victim of an alleged police brutality, indicates he died of massive blood in his abdominal cavity.

He also suffered splenic rupture and blunt force trauma.

The 32-year-old died after he was allegedly manhandled in a police swoop at Dagomba Line in Kumasi.

The death of Slahadeen Tafipe on Sunday evening led to an attack on the Asawase Police Station by some irate youth.

The police, after arresting some suspects in a swoop, assaulted and abandoned the victim, who many say was at the point of death.

“He stood close to me here. When we heard of the swoop, he attempted to flee but they arrested him. Immediately he fell to the ground the policeman kicked him before he was dragged from here. I later went to where they left him to pick him. I then left to inform his parents of what had happened. On my way, I heard them say He has died,” an eyewitness said.

Youth in the area, infuriated by the incident, followed the police to the Asawase Police Station where they pelted stones at the police station.

Louvre blades of windows, benches and an electricity meter at the police station were destroyed by the youth.

He said they wanted the police to return to the scene for the body of the deceased which they had abandoned.

“We went to the police station to call them for the body they abandoned here. We wanted them to come pick him as evidence to the crime they have perpetrated,” he said.

The youth claim this as the second time an individual has been killed in a police swoop.

They want the government to call the police to order.

“We want government to know that we respect the police that is why we can’t fight them. We plead with government to call them to order,” he added.

Distraught family of the deceased wants the youth to exercise restraint as the police investigate the matter.

Family members and residents shed tears as the remains were being moved to burial grounds.

