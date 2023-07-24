

Gospel sensation, Ohemaa Mercy, has cleared the air on why she thinks it is a curse to take videos or selfies in church during worship sessions.

According to her, “When you’re going before a king, there are things you can’t do. To put it in this way, you’re going before the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords to thank him for protecting or delivering you from that accident, and your focus is to put it on Facebook or whatever while worship is going on. It’s a curse on you because you don’t actually respect the atmosphere and the person you’re before,” she narrated on Joy Prime’s morning show on Monday.

The ‘Ote Me Mu’ hit-maker grounded her claims on the fact that high-class human beings are respected in society, talk less of the God who is the creator of the universe.

The gospel singer also based her comments on an experience she encountered at an event she attended a few years ago.

“Worship was actually going on when the Lord opened my eyes and I saw empty chairs. There was a lady that came in, and on her chair before she came in, I saw an angel with a baby. So, when I held the microphone, I asked the lady if she was having an issue of not conceiving, and she said yes, and I said I saw an angel holding a baby, but unfortunately, you didn’t come to worship, and when you came, you weren’t serious, so the angel went away with your baby,” she narrated.

She fervently believes that people miss out their blessings at church due to such practices during worship.

Addressing the question of whether media personnel covering worship sessions can be considered to be under such a curse, she said they are an exception because it is part of their job, unlike other individuals.

“It is their work that they’ve been assigned to do. That is different from you, who is there on a mission or purpose, and God even sees them as the work that they’re doing,” she asserted.

The gospel singer believes God considers the work of the media personnel as part of the gospel ministry.

Prior to that, the ‘Aseda’ songwriter urged all Christians to desist from taking personal videos and selfies while worship is ongoing in order to stay focused and allow themselves to be delivered or touched by God.

In the meantime, Ohemaa Mercy is set to hold the 10th edition of her Tehillah Experience concert, scheduled to take place on August 13, 2023, at the Oil Dome, Royalhouse Chapel International.

This year’s edition, dubbed ‘Fire and Fragance,’ will feature renowned gospel musicians including S.K. Frimpong, Ceccy Twum, Diana Hamilton, Kofi Osei Peprah, and Uncle Ato.

The gospel musician is confident that the 10th Tehillah Experience 2023 will leave an indelible mark on the audience.