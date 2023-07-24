A wreath-laying ceremony was on Monday held at the Asomdwee Park in Accra to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the passing of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The solemn event attracted the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and some National Democratic Congress(NDC) bigwigs such as former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Other party stalwarts that attended the event were the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; the Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the J.E.A. Mills Memorial Heritage, Alex Segbefia and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo.

The others included former Minister for Information, Kofi Totobi Quakyi; former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho; former and current MPs; General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey; and the Leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson.

The rest were former Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former National Women’s Organiser of the party, Anita De Sosoo and the MP for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings among other NDC party stalwarts.

The son of former President Mills, Samuel Kofi Atta Mills was also at the gathering.

Wreath ceremony

In all six wreaths were laid. The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Bagbin laid the first wreath on behalf of Parliament and MPs.

The others were laid by the MP for Krowor, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey on behalf of the Widow, Mrs Ernestina Naadu Mills; Mr Mahama assisted by Ms Joyce Bawah Mogtari; the Atta Mills family; Mr Nketia on behalf of the NDC and the last by some members of the JEAMMH to commemorate the event.

The Living Choir in Accra performed a number of soothing songs to suit the occasion while the wreath laying ceremony was going on.

The sermon was preached by Director, International Missions, Methodist Church Ghana and Superintendent Minister, Ashongman Circuit, Very Reverend Dr Dominic Dadzie.

A minute silence was observed in memory of the late President after which a siren was touted to mark the time the late Mills passed on 11 years ago.

Prayers were said for the entire family of the late Mills.

Legacy

Mr Mahama used the occasion to extol the virtues of the late Mills calling on Ghanaians to emulate his sterling character and leadership style saying as “we commemorate his passing let us also celebrate his life and achievements”.

He explained that the late Mills stood for selflessness, humility, tolerance to divergent views, a peace maker, unifier par excellence and Godliness.

“Prof as we affectionately called him was a distinguished man who served his country with utmost integrity and humility while building a better Ghana for all not just a few” Mr Mahama noted, adding that “We still bear the deep scars of pain all these years and are unlikely never to forget how we felt on that fateful 24th July 2012″.

He further said the late Mills legacy of socio-economic growth, prosperity, peace and tolerance for opposing views would continue to inspire many people.

Achievements

Praising his achievements, Mr Mahama explained that “here lies a man who governed this country with sensitivity and humility and superintended our economy with great skill. It was no surprise that under his stewardship the nation famously recorded its highest ever Gross Domestic Product(GDP) growth rate of 14.4 per cent with the largest of this growth coming from the real sector rather than oil”.

The NDC Presidential hopeful said the late Mills still held the record of a President whose tenure had the longest sustained period of single digit inflation stressing that “in his days almost all key economic indicators were pointing to the right direction” as compared to the current economic challenges.

“As the chairman of his Economic Management Team, I can attest to his sterling leadership that led to these achievements” Mr Mahama stated.

The event was organised under the auspices of the NDC and the J.E.A Mills Memorial Heritage.