

Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has expressed how she felt after seeing her ex-husband, Twum-Ampofo, at the launch of the 10th edition of her Tehillah Experience event.

The singer says she was unaware of his presence at the launch due to the high number of people at the event.

She said this in an interview on Joy Prime’s morning show, Prime Morning, on Monday, July 24.

“It was actually a surprise to me as well because I gave my firstborn a task and he went to the father for help on how to go about it, and so the father came with him,” she revealed.

She commended him for his contribution to the growth and success of the Tehillah Experience over the past few years since the birth of the initiative.

Despite the fact that the couple have divorced, she said Mr Twum-Ampofo still supports the event every now and then when the need arises.

The gospel sensation further disclosed that the Lacoste that the ex-husband wore to the launch was given to him by his son and not her.

When asked how she felt when she saw him, she said, “So fulfilling.”

This year’s edition, dubbed ‘Fire and Fragance,’ will feature renowned gospel musicians including S.K. Frimpong, Ceccy Twum, Diana Hamilton, Kofi Osei Peprah, and Uncle Ato.

The event is slated for Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the Oil Dome, Royalhouse Chapel International.

She wants members of the public to participate and be blessed.