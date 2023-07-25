Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim constituency, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has made a compelling case for the candidacy of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming presidential elections.

Speaking at a press conference in his constituency, the MP praised Dr Bawumia’s visionary leadership and exceptional track record, asserting that he is the best candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ghana into a prosperous future.

Dr Armah highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s strong economic credentials, citing his instrumental role in implementing key policies that have led to economic growth and development in the country.

Labelling Dr Bawumia a humble but brave warrior, Dr Armah lectured that the aspiring presidential candidate’s vision is to use a perfect blend of both youth and experience to rapidly propel Ghana forward, as he urged the party to join forces with him to bring this bold vision into reality.

“It takes frontline soldiers to become good generals of the best armies. Some have hidden safely behind the walls of ministerial power. They have not been on the frontline of the battlefield. They have not been directly in the line of fire. Their mettle has not been tested. Yet, they seek the highest office in the land. That should not be the case. We do not have the luxury to do trial and error. The one who has gone to war and has waged a good warfare, and bears the scars of battle, is the one who must lead his people to victory. That humble but brave warrior is Dr. Bawumia!”

In Dr Armah’s opinion, an endorsement of Dr Bawumia’s candidacy is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to totally dispel the notion that the NPP is Akan-centric when it comes to electing a flagbearer.

Rather, he expressed belief that a change of direction is needed to have the opportunity to demonstrate to the good people of Ghana that the party upholds the values and virtues of hard work, humility, and service.

He emphasized that Dr Bawumia’s integrity and dedication to good governance make him a beacon of hope for Ghana’s future.

“Dr Bawumia is a man of uncommon mental strength and fortitude. He is the leader with the ability and capacity to emancipate our youth and our people from the mental shackles that silently bind us. He is the one to propel us to new glorious heights of development. His mantra reflects the courage of his conviction. IT IS POSSIBLE!”

During the address, the MP urged the leadership of the NPP to fully support Dr Bawumia’s candidacy, asserting that he possesses the vision and determination needed to build on the party’s successes and steer Ghana towards greater heights.

As the political landscape continues to evolve in the run-up to the 2024 elections, the NPP’s choice of a presidential candidate will play a crucial role in shaping the country’s future.

It is for this reason Dr Armah remarked that the party will need a leader in the form of Dr Bawumia with a positivity and possibility mindset to usher the country into a bright new dawn and elevate it to the global stage.