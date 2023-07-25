Ghana football legend, Charles Asampong Taylor, has given his validation for Kurt Okraku to be given another term as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In an interview with Mavis Amanor Avornyo aka Firelady on Agokansie Nkommo on Adom TV, Taylor made it known that Mr Okraku is doing something different and it needs time to succeed.

Quizzed how he will rate the Kurt Okraku-led administration, the Hearts of Oak legend said, “I think that…, you see Kurt Okraku is someone who understands football, we don’t have patience most of the time to wait and observe what’s happening. There is no one who just wakes up and progresses, it’s a gradual process. If you look at Kurt now, he is determined and he is doing something different. We need to give him our support. When he does something and it succeeds, he does it for Ghana. It will not be for his house. People sometimes say he has brought in his family members to govern the FA. Even the government of Ghana is using some family members to govern some parts of the government. The work is all about if the person can deliver. If the Black Stars lose a game, the coaches should be blamed and not Kurt.”

Taylor also added that when another term is given to Mr Okraku, he will be able to transform Ghana football by looking at the president’s understanding of football.

The former Asante Kotoko attacker further reiterated that most coaches should be blamed for the poor performance of the national teams and not President Kurt Okraku.

According to him, it’s only coaches who lack wisdom who will accept players brought in by the GFA president knowing that the player is not good and still using him in games.

He added that, when that happens, the coaches should rather be blamed and not the FA boss.

He then encouraged coaches to voice out when the GFA president tries to impose players on them. In addition, he advised Ghanaians to be wise.

“Any coach who thinks Kurt Okraku has brought him a player to use and he doesn’t come out to say it and loses a game, and Ghanaians begin to tag the player as Kurt player, excuse me, Ghanaians we have to be wise and know wisdom is not sold but we learn. If I bring you a player and you know the player is not good as a coach and you still use him, then the coach lacks wisdom.”

Meanwhile, Mr Okraku has announced that he will seek reelection in the upcoming Ghana Football Association presidential election later in October.

READ ALSO