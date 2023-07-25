Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, mhas expressed concerns over the issue of hoarding huge amounts of cash at home.

Commenting on an alleged theft of substantial foreign and local currencies at former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s residence, he said the situation was worrying.

“It is a worry to all of us but it

is a matter in court so there is not much to say about it.”

He made the statement when addressing journalists at the 113th Monetary Policy Committee press conference on July 24, 2023.

The Bank of Ghana announced the increase of its monetary policy rate to 30%.

Meanwhile, Madam Dapaah, who was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), was subsequently granted bail with surety late Monday, July 24, evening.

She was released after spending hours in the custody of the OSP, who had earlier conducted searches at both her official residence at Cantonments and her private residence at Abelemekpe.

The searches were related to the alleged million-dollar cash theft by housekeepers, which led to her resignation on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Details surrounding the arrest and searches remain undisclosed at this point. However, sources suggest that the OSP is likely to provide updates to the Ghanaian public on the arrest and the outcome of the search operations on Tuesday.

Reliable sources indicate that the OSP may have stumbled upon “something significant.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, sources say that more of the former minister’s relatives will be questioned.

Furthermore, she has been served with the declaration of income and property forms, indicating the seriousness of the allegations against her.

ALSO READ: