Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is not certain about the date to present the Mid-Year Budget review in parliament.

To this end, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced a meeting on Friday, July 28 to reset a day for the event.

The Speaker says the Minister will meet Members of Parliament (MPs) to iron out issues before the presentation.

In the face of no last-minute change or development, it is the hope of parliament that the presentation will take place on Monday, July 31 after the minister’s meeting.

Speaker Bagbin had earlier requested that the mid-year budget presentation be rescheduled from its original date of July 27, citing some local and international engagements involving the leadership of the House.

The Speaker further directed that the presentation should take place no later than July 25, 2023.

The mid-year budget review is a significant event in Ghana’s economic calendar, providing an opportunity for the government to reassess its fiscal targets, revenue projections, and expenditure plans.

It allows for adjustments to address emerging economic issues and redirect a course for the country’s economic trajectory for the remaining part of the year.

The uncertainty surrounding the date for the budget review has raised questions about the government’s preparedness and communication strategies.

It has also led to speculations and debates among political stakeholders and economists, contemplating the potential implications of the delay.

The Mid-Year Fiscal Policy is in reference to Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) to review the government’s 2023 Economic Policy and Financial Statement delivered to Parliament on November 24, 2022.

