Multiple award winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has revealed that he still pays his former label signees, Akwaboah and Strongman after exiting his Sarkcess record label.

Making the disclosure on “Way Up Show” in New York City, hosted by Angela Yee, the Countryside hitmaker said he has a lot of empathy for them and genuinely seeks their wellbeing.

“I have a unique approach to artiste management that prioritises fairness, mutual respect, and genuine care for their well-being.

“I feel for them and I feel like I’ll like to give them what I would want if I had the same situation.

“Probably, I was one of the only labels that would give 50/50 percentage while I was putting in the money because that’s what I would ever love for myself. All my artistes had a good run with me, and they still get paid though they’re not on my label.

“I just felt at a certain point I just need to look out for artistes,” Sarkodie stated.

There’s no doubt that Sarkodie and his former signees still have a good relationship. Akwaboah has always been of high appreciation for the support Sarkodie gave him, including his first travel abroad as a signee on his record label.

In a recent interview with kbNkansah.com and monitored by Graphic Showbiz, Strongman stated that he gained a lot being on Sarkodie’s Sarkcess Music. However, leaving the record label was also a turning point in his career.

“I think when I was about to leave SarkCess was when I started to make money in music. Before SarkCess, I had some money that I could use to buy a car but I didn’t and rather spent it on other thing,” he noted during the interview.