Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East Constituency, Edward Ennin, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he perceives as a lack of action regarding the leaked galamsey report authored by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The report revealed the involvement of some New Patriotic Party officials in illegal mining activities, undermining the government’s fight against galamsey.

In an interview with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Burning Issues, Mr Ennin expressed his surprise at the president’s inaction, saying, “do you think the report released by Professor Frimpong-Boateng is not true? It’s true. We know Heads of Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Chief Executives, Ministers, and party executives who are engaging in galamsey, but after the report, these people are still at post and are being covered rather than facing prosecution.”

Mr Ennin voiced concerns that the president’s failure to act on the report could embolden others to continue engaging in illegal mining and destroy water bodies.

Former Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency, Edward Ennin

He questioned the government’s commitment to fighting corruption, stating: “We are in this country, people’s names have been mentioned for doing galamsey, you are a leader, you have made laws against such activities, and you are rather protecting appointees whose names have been mentioned breaking your laws. What can you do if others go to do the same?”

The former legislator accused the president of protecting individuals in his government who have been accused of corruption or involved in corruption-related issues instead of prosecuting them. He expressed disappointment in the government’s handling of corruption.

“The rate at which we hear about corruption under this government is worrying. This was one of our campaign messages in 2016, but look at what we are hearing now. This makes it difficult to even talk about corruption. We have failed Ghanaians.”

Regarding his party’s chances in the upcoming election, Mr Ennin revealed skepticism, stating that the party has not done enough to convince him that they can break the eight-year cycle in power or not.

ALSO READ: