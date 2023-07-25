Tweneboah Kodua, a renowned Ghanaian actor, affectionately known as Abusuapanin Judas, in a heartwarming video, has taken a moment to count his blessings and express profound gratitude for the privileges he has enjoyed throughout his life.

Despite having witnessed the unfortunate passing of some of his coworkers, Abusuapanin Judas chose to celebrate the gift of life and the journey he had undertaken.

With infectious joy, the veteran actor sang and danced, reminiscing about the incredible journey he had traversed.

The video captured him energetically stepping out of his car, dressed in a comfortable outfit consisting of a short zipped high-neck top paired with jeans.

In the video, he joyfully exclaimed, “Oh, God, I thank you! Look at what God has done for me. Many of my dear colleagues are no longer with us; they have passed away. But here I am today, alive and strong. All I can do is offer my heartfelt praise and gratitude to God. Thank you, God!”

Abusuapanin Judas’ infectious energy and positive outlook on life served as an inspiring reminder to cherish every moment and be thankful for the blessings bestowed upon us.

