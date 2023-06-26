A video of legendary actor, Abusuapanyin Judas, reading Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, has become a source of laughter and amusement.

The actor, who managed to get hold of a hard copy of the controversial I Am Not Yvonne Nelson autobiography, was caught engrossed in one of its pages.

The actor’s expressions and reactions to the book’s content left viewers in stitches, as he teased that he will be releasing his own memoir shortly.

Memes and humorous comments flooded the comment section, with fans wondering if a not-so-educated Judas could accurately read the texts in the book

Yvonne Nelson’s memoir itself has been a subject of controversy since its release. The actress, renowned for her candid and outspoken nature, documented her life experiences, achievements, and struggles in the book, offering readers a glimpse into her personal journey.

While opinions on the memoir vary, the unintentional comedic twist brought by Abusuapanyin Judas has added a new dimension of entertainment and amusement to the book’s reception.

Watch video below: