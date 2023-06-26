

It took Adelaide Baah-Frimpong 11 years to complete her legal journey. She had to battle postpartum depression, visa denials, divorce, exam failures, and more.

But, she managed to stay afloat in the turbulent waters. Now a practicing lawyer, she is determined to help aspiring lawyers not to go through what she experienced.

To this end, she is organsing what has been described as the biggest free Law Career and Education Fair on Thursday, 29th June from 9 am to 5 pm at the GNAT Hall.

The programme which is open to the general public and not just Law students will have in attendance and as speakers, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, President of the Ghana Bar Association, Yaw Boafo and many others.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet law faculties, Ghana School of Law and Law firms for interaction, know admission requirements and pre-Law career requirements, have their questions answered and also hear from seasoned and experienced speakers plus local and international LLM Opportunities.

In a post on Facebook, Adelaide said:

“This is the Only Law Career Fair open to All Ghanaians! I really hope that you my connections on here would take advantage of this special event. It is the first of its kind and it has been carefully put together by me and my friends to give you the best of experience.”

Last year, Adelaide narrated on her Facebook page how she used 11 years to stud law.

She now sees the silver lining in the thick cloud that hanged over her legal education journey. The many hurdles she had to jump have inspired her to help others not to go through the same challenge she faced. She has now set up a career consultancy firm assisting aspiring lawyers called 3 Points Career Consult. That firm is behind the legal

Career seminar

She posted on Facebook, “Yes! I failed a lot of times and it took me longer than usual to become the lawyer I am today. But I am glad because those failures and experiences have helped me conceptualise the solutions I have put together in 3 Points Career Consult”.

She said, “through our online study and assistance platform, many people will be saved from similar predicaments.One cannot succeed in this journey without in-depth tutorials, mentorship and study groups and we provide all of this seamlessly online. A student is therefore not restricted by location for accessibility. All I want is to assist others who are going through what I went through. And trust me, there are a lot!”

Her 3 Point Career Consult now assists postgraduates ready to start LL.B, SHS graduates ready to start LL.B, final year SHS students interested in Law, LL.B students, LL.B degree holders preparing for Ghana School of Law entrance exams, Ghana School of Law Regular and Post Call students and more.

She believes the lessons, you will get even from the experiences in your hard times are priceless and will change your life and that of others. Adelaide says giving up should never be an option!