The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has met with executives from the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the bye-election at Assin North.

The meeting, held at the Assin State College SHS, aimed to promote dialogue, understanding, and cooperation between the political parties and the police force.

With the intention of ensuring a peaceful and orderly election process, the IGP sought to address any concerns or issues raised by the NDC and NPP executives.

During the meeting, both parties had the opportunity to express their viewpoints, present their expectations, and discuss matters of importance.

The discussions touched on various topics, including security arrangements, the prevention of electoral malpractices, and the role of law enforcement in maintaining a conducive atmosphere for fair elections.

The IGP emphasized the need for impartiality, neutrality, and transparency in the electoral process.

He reassured the NDC and NPP executives of the police force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens during the bye-election.

The meeting also provided an avenue for the NDC and NPP executives to foster a spirit of cooperation and understanding. They acknowledged the importance of peaceful coexistence and working together for the betterment of Assin North.

Following the fruitful discussions, the IGP and the political party executives expressed their confidence in a successful bye-election.

The Electoral Commission is set to hold a byee-election at Assin North on Tuesday, June 27. The bye-election became necessary after the court ruled to annul James Gyakye Quayson’s election and order his name to be expunged from the parliamentary records.

