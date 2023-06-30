Bono East Regional Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Agyenim Boateng, has disclosed how the party’s candidate James Gyakye Quayson retained the Assin North seat.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Friday, he indicated that because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials booked all the hotels in the constituency, NDC officials lived with voters.

To him, the NDC’s ability to bond with constituents throughout the stay helped them clinch the seat.

“One thing that made us win the bye-election was that we did not sleep in hotels. When we got to Assin North, all the hotels were fully booked by NPP officials. We went into the houses of the constituents and pleaded to stay with them. They offered us chairs and beds for us to sleep throughout our stay. They gave us food, we prepared the food together. They fetched water together, we went farming together.”

He commended all executives on the national, regional, and constituency levels for their hard work towards securing the resounding victory for the party.

A few weeks ago, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, alleged that the NPP has booked almost all hotels and guest houses in the Assin North constituency ahead of the by-election.

He disclosed that over 64 hotels were booked by the NPP with no one occupying the rooms.

Mr Gbande said that stranded NDC members were compelled to sleep in the homes of local NDC sympathisers.

