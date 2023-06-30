Black Queens head coach, Nora Häuptle, has named a provisional squad list of 31 players for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers against Guinea.

Northern Ladies and Black Princesses shot-stopper Afi Amenyaku has earned her debut senior call-up following her heroics at the recent WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations in Kumasi.

Also in the squad are trio Ernestina Abambilla, Jennifer Cudjoe and Alice Kusi who return after a long absence.

Camping officially opens on Monday, July 3 at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE), Prampram at 4:00 pm. The first-round fixtures against Guinea are scheduled between 10 – 18, July 2023.