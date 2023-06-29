A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana says the discerning nature of the electorate at Assin North came to play at the just-ended bye-election.

Prof Ransford Gyampo noted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) seemed to have underestimated the voters’ capacity to interpret hidden meanings and intentions behind some strategies implemented.

Prof Gyampo further elaborated that the residents comprehended the motives behind the sudden surge in developmental projects and the attempts at vote buying.

As a result, the lecturer believes they chose to “teach them [NPP] a lesson” by voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.

“The arrogant display of vote-buying; hurriedly going to construct roads, hurriedly going to commission new projects and then when you are quizzed, what you are told is that these were the projects that were already implemented and so they were already programmes that we were doing…” played a role in the decisions made by the residents.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, the Professor said considering the fact that the Assin North electorate saw what ensued at Kumawu, using the same strategy was “quite insulting to the intelligence of the people of Ghana and it’s about time they change that strategy.”

“Because we know anytime there’s going to be bye-election, shoddy roads will be constructed and the moment bye-elections are over, the project will be discontinued. When you go at them then they tell you that it was on our radar. We’re going to construct it anyway, it was not because of the bye-election,” he said on Thursday, June 29.

“We are not daft people. The people of Assin North, they too they are not dumb. They are able to read in between the lines. So if you’re a politician and you keep on resorting to this particular stomach direction, vote-buying attitude that you cannot think to vary your strategy in the light of the fact that people are now rational, then you yourself, you are more dumb than the people you are thinking are dumb”.

This was not the only reason he believes the NDC won the election. Another factor, the political scientist says, is the ongoing legal battle against James Gyakye Quayson.

On the night before the election, President Akufo-Addo, in a last-minute attempt to ramp up support for the NPP candidate, told the residents that they risk having a Member of Parliament embroiled in legal tussles by voting for Mr Gyakye Quayson.

Prof Gyampo says this was a mistake on the president’s part as far as election strategy is concerned as he rather courted more sympathy for the NDC.

“He [Akufo-Addo] made him popular, and then given what was happening to him or what is still happening to him and the fact that you have had a whole sitting President going to make a prejudicial comment that the man is already on his way to prison forgetting that Kwame Nkrumah won an election when he was already in incarceration. And I was surprised that the President didn’t know apart from the fact that the comments, were too prejudicial, he didn’t know that that comment could also elicit more sympathy for the man.”

Background

James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be making a return to Parliament after his constituents kept faith with him and helped him win the keenly contested Assin North constituency by-election on Tuesday.

Officials of the Electoral Commission declared Quayson the victor, raising his hand to signal the status as NDC officials broke into their ‘Revo, Revo, has come to stay’ chorus.

Mr Quayson, ejected from Parliament last month following a Supreme Court decision to annul the 2020 constituency election, won the closely contested by-election with 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of valid votes.

His main rival, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party polled 12,630 or 42.15% of valid votes to place second, while the Liberal Party of Ghana’s Bernice Enam Sefanu polled only 87 votes or 0.29%.

With a turnout of 74.23%, officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), in interviews shortly ahead of the declaration of results, indicated that the turnout was very high.