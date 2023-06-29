Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has vowed to secure a place in the semifinal of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when his side takes on Guinea in their final group game.

Ghana must win against Guinea to make it to the last four following their humiliating 5-1 defeat against Morocco on Tuesday.

Guinea sit second in Group A, level on the same points as Ghana and need just a draw to advance into the next stage.

After the team’s final training session at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday, Tanko addressed the media at the team’s camp in the Ibis Hotel in Rabat.

While acknowledging the unpredictability of football, Tanko remained confident in Ghana’s capacity to earn the three points and advance.

“It’s football, and anything can happen, but I’m 100 per cent sure that we are going to have the three points and qualify,” Tanko said.

Ghana face Guinea on Friday at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, June 30, with kickoff set for 20:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, the team will leave Rabat for Tangier later today for the game.

