Ibrahim Tanko, the coach of the Black Meteors, expressed his unwavering optimism regarding their upcoming final Group A match against Guinea on Friday night.

Ghana’s victory against Guinea is crucial for securing a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following their disheartening 5-1 loss to Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Tuesday.

With both Ghana and Guinea currently holding three points in the group, the result places the hosts, Morocco, at the top.

Tanko acknowledged that Morocco’s extra day of rest had an impact on the game, but he remains confident in his team’s ability to qualify against Guinea.

Tanko pointed out that Congo faced a similar situation due to Guinea’s additional rest day, resulting in a challenging match for them.

However, with two days of preparation before their next game, Tanko believes his team will make effective use of the time.

Both Ghana and Guinea have equal chances of progressing to the next stage, prompting both teams to dedicate themselves to thorough preparations for the upcoming match.

Tanko emphasized their desire to win and secure qualification for the next stage.

The Black Meteors will depart from Rabat for Tangier later in the day, where the game will take place.

Ghana’s objective is to earn a spot in the Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Paris next year, marking a return to the prestigious event.

