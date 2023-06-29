The Black Meteors of Ghana will leave Rabat for Tangier later today for their final Group A game against Guinea on Friday evening.

The National U23 team will play their Guinean counterparts in the crunch encounter at Ibn Batouta Stadium on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 20:00GMT.

Ghana must win their final group game to make it to the last four of the tournament.

Ibrahim Tanko and his charges recorded a win against Congo in their opener before suffering a humiliating defeat against Morocco in their second group game.

In Tangier, the team will train at the Stadium Annex GST on Thursday at 20:00GMT.

Ghana is seeking to return to the Olympic Games scheduled to be hosted in Paris next year.

The last time the West African country played at the Olympics was in Athens in 2004.

