The Black Queens of Ghana recorded an impressive scoreline against Guinea in the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

After a 3-0 win in the first leg over the weekend, the Black Queens at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday again recorded a 4-0 win in the return leg.

Attacker Evelyn Badu netted the only goal in the first half before the other goals followed after the break.

In the second half, Princella Adubea and Fridaus Yakubu also scored for Ghana as Evelyn Badu grabbed her second to seal a 4-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

The victory has given Ghana a 7-0 aggregate win to advance to the second round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

In the next round, the Black Queens will face either Guinea Bissau or Benin depending on the winner of their tie.

The Black Queens are hoping to secure a ticket for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.