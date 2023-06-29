Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has recently opened up about his new role as an ordinary Member of Parliament after being replaced in January.

Muntaka, who served as Chief Whip for the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) side in parliament for over 10 years, was succeeded by Kwame Agbodza Governs, MP for Adaklu, in January 2023.

In the past five months, Muntaka has come to accept his new role as an opportunity to explore and experience things he couldn’t do while serving as Chief Whip.

He expressed his satisfaction with the change, stating, “So like people say, everything has its strength and weaknesses, advantages and disadvantages. And I can tell you, I rest more now, I spend more time with the family, I’m able to holiday a little longer and all that. Before, you just can’t, but now I’m able to do a little more.”

Muntaka also highlighted how his schedules have become less busy since the reshuffling took place, allowing him to invest in other avenues, including teaching.

He said, “I also didn’t know that we used to carry so much load until I ceased to be the Chief Whip. Now, I’m a bit more relaxed, I don’t have to be attending the early morning meetings, the late-hour meetings, because you now have to plan the day. All this now is for others to do, and you just follow.”

He further added, “It would interest you to know that I have picked up teaching at UPSA; I’m teaching leadership, and I now have the opportunity to share my experience with a younger generation of our country. So for me, it is a new horizon, and you just take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way.”

Despite the shift in his position, Muntaka emphasized that he is still highly regarded by many in parliament who have seen him in his previous leadership role for a long time.

He shared, “A lot of people revere you around, especially someone like myself and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; I think if I’m not wrong, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Speaker himself, seems to have been in the leadership for a long time. So from the car park all the way to the office, people keep saluting you, and all of a sudden, you shift camp, and you become ordinary, and people forget and continue to give you those courtesies. It is heart-warming.”

