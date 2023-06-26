Embattled former Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, has said he never foresaw a bye-election will happen while his tenure was yet to end.

Mr Quayson has said he believes he was diligent and followed all due processes prior to the 2020 election.

He was speaking exclusively in an interview with Adom News’ Chief Jerry Forson.

“The bye-election is a bit surprising because I went through all due processes but it is the Supreme Court ruling and we have to respect the law. Nobody wants to go through this frustration because going up and down with all the time I’m wasting, I could have contributed towards the development and helped my people but I know the people of Assin North will speak,” he said.

Mr Quayson stressed there is no doubt the whole process is a personal vendetta against him.

A bye-election set for June 27 at Assin North has become necessary after parliament wrote to the Electoral Commission(EC) declaring the seat vacant.

This followed a Supreme Court ruling that the EC acted unconstitutionally in allowing Mr Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary election without proof of him renouncing his Canadian Citizenship.

The apex court in its ruling ordered parliament to expunge Mr Quayson’s name from its records as a Member of Parliament.

It further declared that his election was unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect. His swearing-in was equally declared to be unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, the NDC is backing Mr Quayson to stand again as their candidate while the NPP has also voted for Charles Opoku to lead them into the bye-election.

