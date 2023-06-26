The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, Professor (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson on Monday inaugurated members of the implementation committee for the Teaching Hospital at the Council Chamber.

The 16-member Committee is chaired by Professor Peter Donkor, a renowned consultant in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at KNUST and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and also the President of the West African College of Surgeons.

Other members are Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, Pro-Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Christian Agyare-Provost of the College of Health Sciences and Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah-CEO Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The rest are Dr Osei Kwaku Wusu-Ansah-Director KNUST Hospital, Professor Daniel Ansong, Professor Samuel Kofi Teyi Newton, Professor Samuel Asare-Nkansah, Professor Veronica Millicent Dzomeku, Mr Kwame Amponsah Sarfo, Mr Micah Asare Bediako, Dr Asafu Adjaye Frimpong, Dr Felix Obeng Boateng, Dr Jimmy Nkrumah, as members and Ms Lucy Diawuo as the secretary.

The terms of reference for the committee are; to propose an operational name for the KNUST Teaching Hospital; examine and adopt best practices and lessons from other facilities, both locally and internationally to guide implementation.

They are also to provide support and technical oversight for the construction of the teaching hospital project; develop a strategic and human resource plan for the operationalisation of the teaching hospital; implement a comprehensive teaching hospital within the one health framework in the College of Health Sciences.

The committee has also been tasked to make a proposal for the future use of all university hospital facilities within the implementation of the teaching hospital concept and submit periodic reports to the Vice-Chancellor.

During the official inauguration of the committee, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised the long-standing commitment and support received from esteemed individuals, including the Chancellor and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Professor Rita Dickson paid a glowing tribute to Asantehene for his unwavering dedication and his instrumental role in securing the necessary funding from the President of Ghana, to complete the first phase of the Teaching Hospital project which commenced 15 years ago but stalled due to financial constraints.

Consequently, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the urgent need for the committee to assume its responsibilities promptly, ensuring the professional execution and successful completion of the first phase. Professor Dickson expressed her trust and confidence in the Chairman and his team in delivering their responsibilities effectively.

The Chair, Professor Peter Donkor, in his acceptance speech, thanked the Management of the University for reposing confidence in them.

He assured the Vice-Chancellor of the team’s commitment to work together to dutifully discharge their duties and consult with her as often as possible.

