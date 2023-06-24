The legal team of embattled former Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has welcomed a High Court decision for his criminal trial to be held on daily basis.

Baba Jamal argued that

though their plea for the court to review its order was thrown out, the date stipulated will allow their client conduct his campaign ahead of the bye-election on June 27, 2023.

An Accra High Court on Friday, June 23 ruled that the trial of Mr Quayson will be heard on daily basis starting from July 4, 2023.

The court, presided over by Justice Mary Yanzuh, ruled that its June 16 order announcing this arrangement was within law.

Reacting to the ruling on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Jamal said they are elated by the ruling.

He said the main purpose of the request in court was to allow Mr Quayson time to campaign.

Mr Jamal indicated that the case adjourned to June 29 will afford his client the opportunity to campaign and win back the Assin North parliamentary seat for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We don’t have any issues with day to day after the polls. We needed time to campaign. Though our application has been dismissed, we are satisfied,” he added.