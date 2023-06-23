An Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Mary Yanzuh, has ruled that the trial of NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson will be heard on daily basis starting from July 4, 2023.

The court ruled that its June 16 order announcing this arrangement was within law and a case for a review had not been made.

“Adjournments are at the discretion of the court and not the convenience of parties.

The order of this court was clearly in line with the law. No where was it demonstrated that the order was contrary to law.

“His rights have not been violated by court for refusing not to give him time to campaign. Mere refusal of the court does not constitute denial of right to fair trial,” the judge stated.

Lawyers for Mr. Quayson had urged the court to review its order insisting he needed time to campaign ahead of the June 27 Assin North By-election.

They provided to the court documents showing statements made by the Attorney General which they insisted prejudiced the case.

Justice Yanzuh however ruled that those statements were not relevant to the issue at hand.

“None of the above grounds has been made to warrant a review. The points raised are not different from those canvassed previously.

“The only new information is the alleged prejudicial comments made by the AG. These assertions are not relevant for me to review my decision.

“Fair trial is against undue delay. It is in the interest of justice that trials are not unduly delayed.”

She thus adjourned proceedings to June 29, July 4 and added that the trial will proceed on a day to day basis afterwards.

These dates were selected due to the unavailability of the specific court room on Mondays, the June 27 By-election and the upcoming Holiday and Martyrs’ day.

Deputy Attorney General Diana Asonaba Dapaah told joynews the decision of the court is consistent with time tested principles of law.

“It sits with what we have always said that it is up to the court to decide the dates for hearing and not at the convenience of an accused person,” she stated.