Famous Kumawood actor LilWin was bursting with joy as he reunites with his wife and three children domiciled in the United States.

The reunion brought immense happiness to him and marked a special moment of togetherness for their family after months of being apart.

Since his wife, Maame Serwaa left the shores of Ghana to US, LilWin has in multiple social media posts drummed about how he constantly misses his wife, highlighting the void her absence has created in his life.

It was a dream come true moment for him when he caught sight of his family at the arrival terminal of the Kotoka International Airport.

LilWin, filled with eagerness was captured fidgeting as he gazed at the entrance in anticipation for his wife’s majestic entry.

They shared a warm embrace filled with emotions, in a warm and heartfelt hug, symbolizing the depth of their longing and affection for one another.

Other videos LilWin shared captured him in a playful mood with his two sons and daughter who were bursting with joy.

SEE ALSO

Watch video below: