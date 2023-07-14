Richard Bosompem, the son of renowned Kumawood actor Bob Santo, has expressed his disappointment in Abusuapanin Judas for neglecting his best friend’s family following Bob Santo’s death.

In an interview with ZionFelix, Richard recounted how Abusuapanin Judas was initially supportive and present for Santo’s family in the days after his untimely passing, but disappeared from their lives after the burial.

“I am very disappointed in Abusuapanin Judas because, at the very least, he knew that my father had children, including a little child. If he wanted to neglect the adults, that would be one thing, but he shouldn’t have turned his back on the little child. I don’t even know when he left Ghana to live abroad,” Richard lamented.

He further revealed that he had a strong bond with Abusuapanin Judas during his childhood and expressed surprise that Judas had not reached out to him yet. “When I was a child, he liked me. He had a son, but he never treated me any differently. So, I want him to reach out to me. Even if it’s just a phone call, I would assume it is my father calling me. So, he should let me hear from him,” Richard said.

Bob Santo, whose real name was John Evans Kwadwo Bosompem, was a remarkable Kumawood actor known for his roles in films such as ‘Banker to Banker,’ ‘Efiewura,’ and ‘Key Soap Concert Party.’

He passed away on May 30, 2002, due to Jaundice, leaving behind two wives and three children.

