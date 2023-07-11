The Head of Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, has declared the firm’s stance on its staff’s participation in partisan politics.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday, he emphasized that the outfit does not tolerate the involvement of its staff in partisan political activities while in active service.

As a result, he noted that six employees who openly engaged in such activities were promptly dismissed.

Dr Arthur firmly believes that a politically neutral work environment is essential for the effective functioning of the llocal government service.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to partisan politics within our workplaces. Our staff members are expected to serve the public impartially, without bias towards any political party. Those who openly engaged in partisan politics have been relieved of their duties to maintain the integrity and non-partisanship of our organization,” he stated.

In addition to cracking down on partisan politics, the head of local government service highlighted the measures taken to address under-performance in local assemblies.

He explained that appropriate sanctions were being imposed on assemblies that failed to meet their targets and deliver the expected level of service to the public.

“We hold our local assemblies accountable for their performance. Those who consistently under-perform face appropriate sanctions, as we believe in delivering quality service to the citizens. It is our responsibility to ensure that the local government system runs smoothly and efficiently,” he said.

Under the leadership of Dr Arthur, the local government service has witnessed a noticeable increase in productivity across various assemblies.

This improvement is credited to the successful implementation of various measures aimed at enhancing efficiency and streamlining operations within the organization.

“To meet the growing demands of our communities, we have made significant efforts to expand our workforce. The recruitment of 13,756 staff members since 2017 has played a crucial role in bolstering the local government service. We are dedicated to ensuring that we have the necessary manpower to effectively fulfil our responsibilities,” he added.

Dr Arthur remains optimistic about the future of the local government service, citing the achievements made, thus, far as evidence of the positive direction under his leadership.

ALSO READ: