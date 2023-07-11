Renowned Ghanaian media personality and host of Peace FM’s morning show, Kokrooko, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has cautioned rapper Sarkodie to stop doing diss songs.

Wishing the Countryside hitmaker the best of luck on his birthday yesterday, July 10, Sefa Kayi asked Sarkodie to be a good boy during Kokrooko.

Before the birthday wish, Sefa Kayi, who was playing Sarkodie’s Baby, said he played Sarkodie’s song without knowing it is his birthday.

“I still love Sarkodie, you know. I have just been told it’s Sarkodie’s birthday today what a coincidence. So King Sark, wherever you are, Happy birthday to you and be a good boy.

“No more rap diss song. Do you hear what I’m saying? Happy birthday to Sark. One Love,” he stated.

Sarkodie saw the birthday message and responded saying that Kwami Sefa Kayi’s words are final and would as such heed to his counsel.

“Chairman general baakop3 wo kasa p3 final ! Anka baako bii ba wo din womu but wakayi de3 lol !! Bless you my boss I appreciate you,” Sarkodie tweeted.