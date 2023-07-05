Motorists travelling along the 5.9-kilometer road between Ayi Mensah and Peduase are facing a cautious journey due to recent rockfalls from the Aburi Mountain.
These fallen rocks have blocked the road, causing significant obstructions for vehicle movement.
The incident was first noticed by a motorist during the early hours of Wednesday, and it has quickly become a major concern for all road users in the area.
