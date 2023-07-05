Manchester United have completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea for a reported £60 million.

United finally reached an agreement with the Blues having initially seen a number of bids rejected for the midfielder.

Mount, who had one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, moves to Old Trafford on a five-year deal, with the option of an additional year.

On completing the move, Mount said: “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.”



“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead and am ready for the hard work expected here.”

“I am hugely ambitious. I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it,” said England international Mount.

“I will be giving everything to experience that again at United.”

The 24-year-old came through the Chelsea academy and has been a first-team regular since his debut in 2019, scoring 38 times for the club.

He also has 36 caps for England and five goals for his country.

Mount played a key role in Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League win, laying on the assist for Kai Havertz’s winning goal against Manchester City.

However, with the club and player failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, Mount decided to leave with Manchester United being his preferred destination.

Ahead of the transfer being officially announced, Mount posted a farewell message to Chelsea supporters on Instagram.

Addressing the reason why he has chosen to leave Stamford Bridge, Mount said: “I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision but it’s what’s right for me at this moment in my career.”

United were initially unsuccessful with reported offers of £40m, £50m and £55m before the two parties eventually settled on a structured deal, which is believed to consist of an initial payment of £55m, plus £5m in performance-related add-ons.

Speaking about getting the deal over the line, Manchester United Football Director John Murtough said: “Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad. We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford.”

“His style of play and attributes are a perfect fit for this squad, and we all believe that he will only improve further working with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff. Mason himself is a world-class player but he also has the ability to improve the players around him through his game intelligence and tactical awareness.”

“We were particularly impressed by his strong desire to join United, and his thirst for further success, as we push to drive up our performance levels next season and beyond”, he said.

Mount becomes United’s first signing on the summer while following N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Tiemoue Bakayoko out of the door at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz has also left the club and moved across London to join Arsenal.

Several other departures are expected at Chelsea with new manager Mauricio Pochettino rebuilding the squad after their disappointing 12th-place Premier League finish last season.

Pochettino is working on incomings too, and said the club is trying to get “the players here to work with us as soon as possible”.