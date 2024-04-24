Manchester United’s chaotic high-scoring form continued at Old Trafford as they came from behind twice to overcome spirited Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund struck in the final nine minutes to ensure the win.

Manchester United captain Fernandes followed up an excellent pinpoint 25-yard drive by hooking back the cross five minutes from time that allowed Hojlund to score his first goal since February.

As in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, it was a favourable outcome in the end for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag.

But there are some staggering statistics to go with their recent results. In total, 27 goals have now been scored in their past five games. They have conceded and scored at least two in all of them.

In entertainment terms, it is sensational. However, there is zero sense of structure and it can only be wondered what new technical director Jason Wilcox made of it as he watched his first game in the Old Trafford directors’ box since his appointment was confirmed last week.

After railing against the media the day before the game, labelling coverage of the Coventry match “embarrassing” and “a disgrace”, Ten Hag’s team failed to follow up by convincing on the pitch.

Without a win since February and with only three in the league all season, Sheffield United led twice, through Jayden Bogle in the first half and Ben Brereton Diaz in the second.

The home side levelled each time, courtesy of Harry Maguire’s deft header and Fernandes’ penalty.

And Manchester United eventually claimed the points to move back into sixth spot.