Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal as 10-man Bournemouth beat Wolves at Molineux to move into the top half of the Premier League table, despite having Milos Kerkez sent off.

Semenyo marked his return to the starting line-up with the opening goal, taking his tally to eight for the season when he slotted in from close range after Wolves failed to clear.

It was no less than the visitors deserved as they employed a positive approach from the outset.

Bournemouth created a plethora of chances with top scorer Dominic Solanke, Alex Scott, Kerkez and Justin Kluivert all testing home keeper Jose Sa, who performed admirably in the face of constant pressure.

The Cherries’ profligacy in front of goal looked like it was going to be punished when Hwang Hee-chan looked to have equalised in the second half, but his effort was ruled out after the video assistant referee (VAR) asked on-field official Stuart Attwell to check the pitchside monitor for a foul in the build-up.

Attwell, who was at the centre of a VAR storm after Nottingham Forest’s defeat by Everton on Sunday, deemed that Wolves substitute Matheus Cunha had caught Kluivert in the face with a swinging arm in the moments before Nelson Semedo delivered the cross for Hwang.

The game immediately fell back into its original pattern in the aftermath of that incident, with Bournemouth probing without finding any success in the final third, until they were reduced to 10-men for the final 10 minutes of regulation time after Hungary left-back Kerkez was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Matt Doherty.

Andoni Iraola’s side hung on throughout the closing stages – including 12 minutes of stoppage time – for a win that moves them up to 10th, two points behind eighth-placed West Ham, while Wolves drop to 12th.