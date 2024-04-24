Manchester United winger Antony says he was acting in “defence of my club” when celebrating their FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry City at Wembley.

Antony, 24, was seen cupping his ears in the direction of the Coventry players after Rasmus Hojlund scored the winner in the penalty shootout following the 3-3 draw.

Earlier on Tuesday, United manager Erik ten Hag defended Antony’s actions.

The Brazilian said he reacted to being provoked by an unnamed Coventry player.

Antony’s full statement on X said: “Coventry proved why they reached the semi-final. We seeked this spot in the final for our fans and we achieved.

“The way our fans were treated by their player was not nice and I, in the heat of the moment, I’ve reacted to the provocations in a natural defence of my club!”

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live on Sunday, ex-Coventry forward and pundit Clinton Morrison criticised Antony, saying: “He needs to concentrate on himself because he could be playing in the Championship next season.”

In contrast, defender Harry Maguire was praised for shaking the hands of the Coventry players straight after Hojlund scored.

Earlier on Tuesday, Brentford striker Neal Maupay offered his own tongue-in-cheek take on Antony’s celebrations.

Maupay, who is somewhat of a cult figure in the game for winding up opposition players and fans, infamously mocked Tottenham midfielder James Maddison’s goal celebration earlier this year. He posted “not even I would do this” in reply to a BBC Match of the Day post on Antony on X.

United’s 4-2 win in the shootout set up a second successive FA Cup final with Manchester City.