Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced captain Bruno Fernandes is committed to the club.

Fernandes gave an interview to DAZN last week in which he appeared to cast doubt on his future at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag says his quotes were “taken out of context” and believes Fernandes, who has a contract to 2026, will “definitely” see out his current deal.

“I know he is Manchester United and I think he is very happy to be here,” Ten Hag said.

The United boss has repeatedly defended Fernandes, whose captaincy has been criticised on numerous occasions since he replaced Harry Maguire at the start of the season.

In October, former United skipper Roy Keane called for the armband to be taken away from the 29-year-old.

However, Ten Hag feels Fernandes leads by example, including playing through pain as he might have to do at Crystal Palace on Monday after missing training last week with a wrist injury.

“Taking responsibility is one of the biggest assets top footballers have nowadays to show and to deliver,” said the Dutchman.

“Bruno is a very good example for many other players. He is a real fighter. Last year when we played Brighton in the [FA Cup] semi-final, he played with an ankle that was so thick. It was unbelievable. He couldn’t run but he was still on the pitch.

“He is always available, always delivers and always gives energy to the team. Such assets are necessary to be successful.”