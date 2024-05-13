Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney believes Thomas Partey was lucky to escape conceding a penalty during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over the Red Devils on Sunday.

Rooney’s comments came after a 37th-minute incident where Amad Diallo went down in the box following a challenge from Partey.

Although the Ghanaian midfielder stuck his leg out, replays indicated that it was Amad’s foot that made contact with Partey’s rather than the other way around.

“I don’t think this is a penalty, [but] Partey is very lucky,” Rooney, who clinched five Premier League titles with Manchester United, told Sky Sports.

“He goes off his feet early and he fortunately just gets a nick on the ball. For me, it’s not a penalty but Partey is very lucky” he added.

Partey, who has been instrumental for Arsenal as they seek to end their Premier League title drought, has recently returned from injury.

Arsenal will end their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Everton this weekend at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, after missing Nigeria and Uganda friendly games in March due to injuries, Thomas Partey is expected to rejoin the Black Stars for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.