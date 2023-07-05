The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is not just limited to handling corruption cases; it has a broader mission.

Samuel Darko, the Director of the Strategy, Research & Communication Division of the OSP, emphasized the significance of the office’s role in an exclusive interview with Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

He highlighted the weight of the nation’s expectations resting on their shoulders and their commitment to maintaining independence.

“We are not a mere department under the Attorney General’s jurisdiction, nor are we confined within the Jubilee House,” Sammy asserted. “The OSP is a distinct entity with a unique purpose – to combat corruption and all its associated evils.”

One of the most significant distinctions of the OSP is its autonomous power in handling corruption cases.

Unlike other investigative bodies, such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Mr Darko pointed out that the OSP has the authority to investigate and prosecute without seeking permission or advice from the Attorney General.

“When we find evidence of corruption, we don’t need to wait for anyone’s go-ahead. We take the matter straight to court – the perpetrators will face justice, no matter who they are,” he said confidently.

The OSP adopts a proactive approach to initiating cases, not relying solely on filed complaints. Sammy clarified, “We don’t need someone to bring a complaint to our attention; we act based on what we see and hear. Our focus is on upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served, regardless of the origin of the case.”

Under the leadership of Kissi Agyebeng, he noted the OSP is determined to be a formidable force against corruption, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

