Ghanaian musician and Black Avenue signee, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, known by the stage name S3fa, says that abortion is no big deal and those who condemn the act are hypocrites.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview, the E Choke singer noted that a number of people have done abortions but publicly criticise those who are bold to tell their stories.

S3fa’s comments come in the wake of Yvonne Nelson’s confession of having an abortion years ago in her recently launched memoir, “I am Not Yvonne Nelson”.

“Do you know the number of people who have done abortions in Ghana? The people criticising Yvonne Nelson have probably done worse things than her but they are here saying all sorts of things about her as if they are innocent,” she said.

Asked if she would ever disclose having an abortion considering that it is frowned upon in our part of the world, the curvaceous singer said it’s no big deal for her.

“If I am to write my memoir today and there is a portion where I have to include an abortion or anything personal about my life, I will not hesitate to add that part of my life story. Unless, I decide not to write a book but if I do, I will go all out with it including an abortion if I did that,” she said.

S3fa started her career as a singer performing with live bands at bars, pubs and events in Accra. In 2017, she was signed by Black Avenue Muzik after D-Black, the Chief Executive of the record label reached out to her via social media platform Instagram. She released her debut single Marry me featuring Jupiter the same year.

She also followed up with Shuga featuring musical duo DopeNation in May 2018.

In November 2020, S3fa released her debut album Growth. The 12 tracked album featured the likes of EL, Camidoh, Fameye, Sista Afia, Wendy Shay, Bisa Kdei, Medikal and Nigerian singer Praiz.

