Ghanaian artiste, S3fa has opened up about sexual harassment she and other celebrities face from some of their fans.

During the interview on Accra FM, she expressed her frustration with the misconception that celebrities are self-centered in their interactions with fans.

S3fa clarified that, some fans take advantage of their proximity to sexually harass them.

She revealed that, she has personally experienced fans crossing the line by inappropriately touching her buttocks, breasts, and private areas.

It is for this reason S3fa said she and other female celebrities constantly have security personnel to safeguard them from such situations and put perpetrators in their place.

Aside the harassment, Ghanaian female artistes are very welcoming and friendly because they recognise the role fans play in their career.

READ ALSO