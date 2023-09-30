Musician, Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, filled with grief, was seen shedding tears during his father’s funeral held in Trede, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The heart-wrenching event took place on September 30, 2023, and photos and videos captured the highlife singer in a mournful state, with his family providing solace.

Akwaboah was seated next to his late father’s wife, who was also overwhelmed with sorrow.

The funeral of the late Akwaboah Snr was attended by friends, sympathizers, and members of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

During the ceremony, Maame Tiwaa from the renowned ‘Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo’ group delivered a moving performance to celebrate the late legend.