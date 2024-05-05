The white wedding of Ghanaian highlife musician, Akwaboah was filled with heartwarming moments that left attendees feeling joyful and emotional.

The star-studded event which took place in Accra was a celebration of love.

In series of videos shared online, Akwaboah and his bride were seen exchanging vows, with smiles on their faces and love in their eyes.

Akwaboah, who was looking dapper in his white Tuxedo, planted a soft kiss on his wife’s lips, attracting cheers from the crowd.

They danced their hearts out as Akwaboah serenaded Theresa, as other artistes including Cina Soul also blessed the microphone.

Watch video below: