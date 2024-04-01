Ghanaian musician, S3fa has fired back at critics who have been prying into her personal life, particularly concerning her body.

In an interview on Accra FM, S3fa asserted that she does not concern herself with other people’s opinions and does not feel obligated to explain or justify her choices regarding her body or personal life.

She said her personal life is off-limits and the attention should be redirected to her music and brand as an artiste.

Expressing her frustration, S3fa said questions about her recently acquired curvaceous body are intrusive and inappropriate, likening it to someone asking about another person’s sex life.

“I’ve had people come ask me what I did to my body and it’s like me asking you if you had sex the last night. If people decide to concentrate on my personal life and my body than focus on my music, then that’s their business” she fumed.



S3fa attributed the curiosity surrounding her body to a lack of controversy in her life, suggesting that people fixate on trivial matters when there is nothing else to discuss.

She said she will never engage in unnecessary drama and prefers to let her music speak for itself.