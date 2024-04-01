A devastating house fire has reducing an eleven-room house in Obuasi Tutuka Central to ashes and leaving more than 25 people homeless.

According to reports, the fire, which broke out around 1:00 am, quickly spread throughout the house, destroying items including motorbikes, fridges, TV sets, cash, clothes, and personal belongings of the residents.

Speaking to Adom News correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo at the scene, victims recounted hearing cries of alarm as the flames engulfed the house.

They lamented the loss of their possessions and expressed dismay that some neighbors who came to assist ended up stealing from them, with an estimated GHC 2,400 missing.

Among the affected residents was a woman who relied on her clothing business to support her family, but tragically lost everything she had invested in due to the fire.

Despite the loss, residents expressed gratitude that no lives were lost, although four individuals sustained injuries during the chaotic evacuation.

Assembly Member for Tutuka Central, Emmanuel Turkson, and the landlord, Abdullai Seidu, recounted how they had to break windows to escape the fire with their families.

They assured assistance to all displaced residents, pledging to work with local authorities and NADMO to secure housing for those affected.